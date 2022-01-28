Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Last Date For Registration Extended Again, Apply Now till Feb 3

The last day to register for the 5th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2022 has been extended again. Now, the new deadline for the registration of Pariksha Pe Charcha is February 3, earlier the last day was January 27, which has been extended by a week now. This is the second time in the last months when the dates for Pariksha Pe Charcha registration have been extended.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is a platform where students get a chance to directly ask questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Every year, ahead of board exams, Modi interacts with students, teachers, and parents over exam-related issues via Pariksha Pe Charcha.

Students of classes 9 to 12, parents and teachers who want to be part of the virtual event can do it now through the official site of My Gov on mygov.in. The registration process was started on December 28, 2021. This year the Pariksha Pe Charcha will be held in February.

This years’ team for the ‘Charcha’ is Exam stress management strategies during COVID19, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Self-reliant school for self-reliant India, Clean India, green India, Digital collaboration in Classrooms, Environmental conservation, and climate change resilience.

Earlier, News“18 reported that more than 9.83 lakh students have already registered for the programme. Additionally, over 2.24 lakh teachers and 72.17 lakh parents have also registered themselves this year. The number of parents participating this year is way higher than last year. In 2021, more than 10.39 lakh students, 2.62 lakh teachers, and 0.93 lakh parents had registered for the programme. The annual event is held every year ahead of the final exams. It is part of the larger initiative to make exams stress free.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: How to Register

Step 1. Go to the official website of Pariksha Pe Charcha

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3. Students will have to participate in one of the themes provided this year. They can also submit their questions in a maximum of 500 characters.

Step 4. After successful submission of entries, students will get a digital certificate of participation. They can download it and share it on their social media with the hashtag #PPC2022.

Modi conceptualized a unique interactive program - Pariksha Pe Charcha wherein students, parents, teachers across the nation and also from overseas interact with him to discuss and overcome the stress emerging out of examinations in order to celebrate life as an Utsav. The format of this programme is proposed to be in online mode like in 2021.

