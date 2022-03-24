Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: PM Modi to Interact With Board Aspirants on April 1

After being held in online mode last year, now students taking classes 10 and 12 board exams will get a chance to interact directly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi in the fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha. Prime Minister Modi holds interactive sessions with students of classes 9 to 12, parents, teachers, and other stakeholders every year ahead of the board exams.

After being canceled last year, board exams are being held this year again in physical mode. In fact, central boards including CBSE and CISCE are holding boards twice this year. With online classes, changed exam pattern, introduction of entrance exam for college admissions instead of cut-off based on board exam scores - students have to undergo a lot of disruption. It is likely that PM will address some of the key concerns regarding a series of changes which the current batch has to undergo.

Last year, Prime Minister Modi had acknowledged the struggle of students after the Covid-19 led school closure. “My perspective on COVID is that you have to face the consequences of a mistake which you have not committed. This is a lesson for life that sometimes life throws unimaginable challenges at us. I believe that the loss faced by students and youth of the country is a huge loss. Loss of an entire year at a young age is like a void in the foundation of a tall building," Modi had said while replying to a question raised on the impact of COVID-19 on students’ lives.

Advertisement

Those who have not participated in the Pariksha Pe Charcha can also watch the event live. Around 32 channels of Swayam Prabha including Doordarshan, and various other platforms will telecast the event. Social media handles of Prime Minister Modi and Education Minister and Education Ministry will live stream the event. It will also be available via YouTube. News18.com will also have live coverage of the event, its analysis, and reactions on announcements, if any, made by PM.

Only selected students, parents, and teachers who have won the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 Competition will be able to ask questions and interact directly with PM Modi. Others can watch the live session. This year, over 12 lakh people had registered for the event.

Advertisement

Also, the winners will receive Specially Designed Certificates, PPC Kits, and Prime Minister’s autographed- digital souvenirs. According to the information available, out of all the applicants, 1500 students, 250 teachers, and 250 parents have been selected as winners of the programme.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.