Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Drawing Competition to be Organised in 500 Kendriya Vidyalayas

Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country are holding a painting and drawing competition on Parakram Diwas, January 23, celebrating the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The competition is being conducted to inspire students about the life of a great leader and instil in them the spirit of patriotism. The competition is expected to witness participation from over 50,000 students. The painting competition is being held in 500 different Kendriya Vidyalayas ahead of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023, which is slated for later this week.

The theme of the painting competition is about becoming an ‘Exam Warrior’ based on the book written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The objective behind the initiative is to encourage creative expression among students. The Ministry of Education will also be organising other various activities in Kendriya Vidyalayas schools.

Advertisement

“The painting competition is expected to see diverse participation from students of various CBSE schools, students from State Boards, Navodaya Vidyalayas, and Kendriya Vidyalayas in this unique creative expression of ideas," reads the notice. The five best entries from the nationwide competition will be awarded a set of books on freedom fighters and topics of national importance along with a certificate.

Read | Pariksha Pe Charcha: BJP Asks MPs to Ensure ‘Exam Warriors’ Mantras Reach Students Ahead of PM’s Interaction

As per the press release, the nodal Kendriya Vidyalaya, where the event is to be organised, will have 100 candidates from different schools as participants in this competition. Approximately, 70 students have been called from the nearby state board and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools in the district, 10 candidates would be invited from Navodaya Vidyalaya and 20 students from nodal KVs as well as nearby KVs, if any in the district.

Meanwhile, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 will be held on January 27 with participation from more than 12,000 students. The sixth edition of the event will take place at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. The much-awaited programme will be broadcasted live by Doordarshan (DD) through DD National, DD News, and DD India.

Advertisement

As well as live radio broadcasts and live web streaming of the event will be available via the leading websites of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Ministry of Education of India (MoE), Doordarshan, and MyGov.in, as well as YouTube, Facebook, and Swayamprabha channels.

Read all the Latest Education News here