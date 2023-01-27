'Digital Fasting' to 'Creativity of Cheaters': What PM Modi Taught Students During 'Pariksha pe Charcha'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked students to observe their mothers and learn how to manage time. The suggestion came after a student asked a question on time management during ‘Pariksha pe Charcha 2023’ at Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium.

“Have you ever observed your mother’s time management skills? A mother never feels burdened by the immense work she does. If you observe your mother, then you will understand how to manage your time well," he said.

Giving advise on social media distractions, like Instagram reels, PM Modi suggested that we should adopt “digital fasting", where we do not touch our phones and laptops during that duration. He also suggested parents to create “no technology zone", where gadgets can be kept so that members of the family interact with each other rather than spending time on smartphones.

Advertisement

“People in India spend an average of 6 hours on screen. This is a matter of concern. Why be a slave of gadgets when God has given us an independent existence and individuality with immense potential?" asked PM Modi to students.

The prime minister further advised students to “work smart". He narrated the famous tale of ‘The Crow and the Pitcher’, where the crow drops pebbles in a pitcher until the water rises, allowing it to drink.

Talking about cheating during exams, PM Modi said, “Some students use their creativity for ‘cheating’ in examinations but if those students use their time and creativity in a good way they will achieve heights of success. We should never opt for shortcuts in life, focus on ourselves."

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event where Modi interacts with students appearing in the forthcoming board examinations. The prime minister also gives replies to students’ queries related to exam stress and other issues.

Advertisement

The registration process for participation in the annual event was open from November 25 to December 30.

“The students participating in the Pariksha pe Charcha programme will also be taken to places of national importance like Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal, Prime Minister’s Museum, Kartavya Path etc. to make them acquainted with our rich legacy," a senior Ministry of Education (MoE) official said.

Read all the Latest Education News here