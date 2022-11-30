Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Interact With PM Modi, Registrations Open Till Dec 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conducting Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) sessions annually since 2018. The focus of these interactive sessions, which take place before the commencement of class X and XII Board exams, is to alleviate students’ fear and anxiety regarding these crucial examinations. The Ministry of Education (MoE), via a tweet, revealed that the preparations for PM Modi’s PPC 2023 session are already in motion. The registrations for the session are open, and the last date for enlisting has also been released.

“Know the mantra to overcome your fears & celebrate exams like festivals! Take part in #PPC2023 activities & stand a chance to interact directly with Hon’ble PM," the MoE wrote in its tweet. It also attached the link to a website that students, teachers, and parents can visit in order to get detailed information about the session.

This year, students from classes 9-12 can take part in PPC interactions by participating in various competitions and sending their questions to the PM in 500 characters. The registrations for taking part in the event and contests were opened on Friday, November 25. They will remain open till December 30. Those interested can register at the official website — innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023.

All students who successfully submit their entries will receive a digital certificate of participation. The themes under which students can submit their entries are mentioned on the official website. Besides students, teachers and parents can also participate in the contest by registering on the MyGov platform, and submitting their entries under the themes specified for them. Students, teachers, and parents who win the competition will get the chance to participate in the sixth edition of PPC and have a live interaction with the PM.

The PM will interact with parents and teachers to enable them to support their wards and students.

Through the competition and the interactive session, the emphasis is on helping students move from being “exam worriers" to “exam warriors". This concept has been extensively talked about in previous PPC sessions. PM Modi has also written a book titled “Exam Warriors" for students.

