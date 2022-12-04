Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Know how to Apply and How to get Featured in the Programme

The sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) the annual programme where PM Modi interacts with students, teachers and parents and talks about reducing exam stress, will be held in a town hall format at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi in January 2023.

Students will need to take part in an online creative competition that started on November 25 and ends on December 30 if they want to be chosen for the PPC programme. Teachers, parents, and students in grades 9 through 12 are eligible to enter the tournament. The website where applicants must submit their entries is innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023

Around 2050 winners will receive a certificate from the NCERT director and a copy of the book “Exam Warrior". The programme may include a few of the NCERT’s shortlisted questions. The participants who posed those queries might be given the chance to speak with the media.

As per the notice, the competition is a mode through which students, parents and teachers are invited to frame questions to be addressed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The selected questions which will be shortlisted by NCERT may be featured in the programme.

Media outlets invite attendees who posed questions during past PPC events to appear in their programmes. In a similar vein, this year’s selected few might have the chance to speak with the media. The official notice provided below has more information, which can be read.

Schools have been asked to utilise creative methods to promote the programme, including using their social media handles, the hashtag #PPC2023, and creating posters, movies, and other materials. The chosen artwork and films from this group may also be displayed on the MyGov portal.

