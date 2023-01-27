Last Updated: January 27, 2023, 10:12 IST
PPC 2023 will begin soon. This year, the registrations have more than doubled compared to last year. A total of 38.80 lakh students have registered which includes 31.24 lakh students, 5.60 lakh teachers, and 1.95 lakh parents. Last year, about 15.7 lakh students registered.
A small group of students from among the winners will get the opportunity to directly interact with PM Modi and ask him questions. Each of these special winners will also get a digital souvenir of their autographed photograph along with the PM. Each winner will get a specially designed certificate of appreciation, and a special PPC kit.
The themes for teachers this year include:
The themes for students this year include:
This programme will be broadcasted live on social media platforms by the Ministry of Education, and the Prime Minister’s Office. Students can also watch PPC 2023 on the official website of the Ministry of Education at education.gov.in.
To register for PPC 2023, follow the below steps:
Step 1: Go to the official website — innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023
Step 2: Click on the participation link on the home page.
Step 3: Register yourself.
Step 4: Fill in the application form.
Step 5: Submit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared “Modi Masterclass" with students earlier, which is a collection of mantras and exercises designed to assist students to cope with exam stress. The master class included text descriptions of the topics, visuals and graphics that will help explain the concepts, and recordings of the Prime Minister answering common queries. A range of questions a young person could have about life and examinations will be covered in the master class, along with the answers.
A total of 200 students will be attending the PPC 2023. Union Education Minister Pradhan has said that 80 winners of Kala Utsav competition held by NCERT and 102 students and teachers from across the country will witness the main event today as special guests. “The participant students will be taken to places of national importance like the Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal, Prime Minister’s Museum, Kartavya Path, among others, to make them acquainted with our rich legacy. The winners of Kala Utsav and students and teachers of the selected states shall also witness Republic Day parade on January 26 and Beating Retreat on January 29," he had said.
Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event where Modi interacts with students appearing for the forthcoming board examination. During the event, he also answers students’ queries related to exam stress and other issues. The first edition of the prime minister’s interactive programme with school and college students was held at the stadium on February 16, 2018.
PM Modi is likely to take questions from the media, students, parents, or experts. “We have received 20 lakh questions so far from students, teachers, and parents on exams. For example – questions on stress management, family pressure, how to keep fit during exams and how to prevent unfair means, etc. The NCERT is scrutinising these questions,” the union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said earlier.
