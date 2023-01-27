The sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) will be conducted today. Students from across the country will get a chance to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in person at the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 event to be held today at Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium. Around 200 students, representing different states, will be the guests at the event out of which 102 are from various state boards across the country.

As per official data, this year, a record 38.80 lakh students registered for participation in Pariksha Pe Charcha, which is more than twice the number compared to last year. Out of this, 16 lakh students are from state boards. Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event where PM Modi interacts with students appearing for the forthcoming board exams. During the event, he also answers students’ queries related to exam stress and other issues.

PM Modi is likely to take questions from the media, students, parents, or experts. “We have received 20 lakh questions so far from students, teachers, and parents on exams. For example – questions on stress management, family pressure, how to keep fit during exams and how to prevent unfair means, etc. The NCERT is scrutinising these questions,” the union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said earlier.

