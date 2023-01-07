Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Registration Date Extended Till January 27

The registration deadline for PM Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2023 has been extended to January 27. Interested teachers, parents, and students can register and participate in PPC 2023 through the official website at innovateindia.mygov.in.

The Pariksha Pe Charcha event will take place at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium in Delhi on January 27 in a town hall format where PM Narendra Modi will give students advice on academics and careers.

“Get ready for Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi’s valuable mantras to leave behind your exam stress & excel in life! The date to participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 has been extended till 27th January 2023," the ministry of education tweeted.

Prior to this extension, the deadline for applications was set for December 30, 2022. The Prime Minister’s yearly dialogue with students, parents, and teachers is open to children in grades 9 through 12. Students in these grades, as well as teachers and parents, can enter a creative writing competition for a chance to meet PM Modi. The Ministry of Education will present PPC kits to roughly 2050 students, teachers, and parents who were chosen in contests on MyGov this year.

Pariksha Pe Charcha, is an annual meet-up, where PM Modi interacts with students preparing for board exams. In addition, he replies to inquiries from students on the exam and other subjects during the event. Ut has seen a significant increase in registration from State Boards, CBSE, KVS, NVS, and other Boards, according to the Ministry of Education.

Comparing this year to 2022, registrations have nearly doubled. For PPC-2023, around 38.80 lakh participants have signed up, compared to approximately 15.7 lakh for PPC-2022 (students: 31.24 lakh, teachers: 5.60 lakh, parents: 1.95 lakh). Parents from 50 nations and teachers from 51 countries have enrolled for PPC-2023, as well as students from over 150 countries. On February 16, 2018, the stadium hosted the inaugural event of the prime minister’s interactive programme with students from high schools and colleges.

