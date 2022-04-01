Pariksha Pe Charcha 5th Edition Today, PM Modi to Interact With Board Aspirants

The fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha will be conducted today, April 1. Students who are set to appear for the classes 10 and 12 board exams will get a chance to interact directly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. Selected students of classes 9 to 12, parents, teachers, and other stakeholders will be attend the event physically and the remaining can watch it through various online modes.

Around 15.7 lakh participants registered for the creative writing competition. This event has been organized successfully for the last four years by the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education. It was held in the online mode last year on April 7. The first three editions of Pariksha Pe Charcha were held in New Delhi in a town-hall interactive format.

PM Modi is likely to address some of the key concerns regarding a series of changes which the current batch had to undergo including the board exams, introduction of CUCET, about JEE Main and NEET.

This year, over 12 lakh people had registered for the event. However, only selected students, parents, and teachers who have won the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 Competition will be able to ask questions and interact directly with PM Modi.

Pariksha Pe Charcha Today: Where to Watch

The event will be telecasted at around 32 channels of Swayam Prabha including Doordarshan. It will also be live streamed at the social media handles of PM Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Education Ministry. Interested can check the video at YouTube. Besides, News18.com will also have live coverage of the event, its analysis, and reactions on announcements, if any, made by PM.

Further, winners will receive Specially Designed Certificates, PPC Kits, and Prime Minister’s autographed- digital souvenirs. According to the information available, out of all the applicants, 1500 students, 250 teachers, and 250 parents have been selected as winners of the programme.

Last year, Prime Minister Modi had acknowledged the struggle of students after the Covid-19 led school closure. “My perspective on COVID is that you have to face the consequences of a mistake which you have not committed. This is a lesson for life that sometimes life throws unimaginable challenges at us. I believe that the loss faced by students and youth of the country is a huge loss. Loss of an entire year at a young age is like a void in the foundation of a tall building," he had said.

