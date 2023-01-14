Pariksha Pe Charcha: BJP Asks MPs to Ensure 'Exam Warriors' Mantras Reach Students Ahead of PM's Interaction

As ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, an annual event conceptualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, enters into its sixth edition, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked its MPs to actively participate in the event and invite prominent personalities from arts, sports, education or social sector as special guests.

A list of directions by BJP National President JP Nadda has been sent to the MPs in the run-up to the annual ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ on January 27, when the Prime Minister will interact with students appearing for the forthcoming board examinations.

The instructions include hosting art and painting competitions in all districts before January 20, 2023. “Certificates declaring rankings one, two and three should also be given along with souvenirs, In addition, a certificate of appreciation will also be given to the Top 10 best artists and Top 25 best artists, respectively," stated the communication.

Advertisement

Approximately 500 students from classes 9 to 12 should participate in the program, it stated, adding more significant student participation would be appreciated.

“The book ‘Exam Warriors’ features a variety of illustrations encapsulating the essence of the mantras through their art; students are encouraged to re-imagine any one of the mantras in their own creative manner," it stated.

Written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the book contains 28 mantras for students and 6 for parents. “This book is based on PM Modi’s own experiential knowledge about life and exams and is quite popular among both parents and students," it added.

For assessment, it noted that it would be ideal to constitute a selection committee including teachers and experts in the field.

Advertisement

BJP MPs have been asked to invite schools to participate in the program, and hoardings and posters should be posted in schools. While ensuring publicity in the media and social media before and after the event, they have also been directed to upload the event’s details through the Namo App.

For the participating children, the communique noted that the ‘Exam Warriors’ book should be available to them a week before the event. “It will be a non-political program, so partnership with an organisation is required," it stated.

Advertisement

There should be installation of big screens in schools as well, it noted.

Sources said public representatives, MPs, MLAs, and key officials have been directed to participate in the programs and plan ways to make the event successful. “State-level three-member committees and three-member committees in the districts have been asked to form within the next two to three days," they added.

Prime Minister Modi has been conducting ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ for students since 2018 to reduce their stress during exams. The program encourages students to share their experiences and provides tips for reducing stress before exams.

Advertisement

Since its inception, the annual event has become a popular and beneficial program for students. “Prime Minister Modi has emphasised that he wants “students to avoid panicking during exams, not to copy their friends, but to do whatever they do with confidence and be able to give exams while celebrating them as festivals," the statement read.

Read all the Latest Education News here