Pariksha Pe Charcha With PM Modi LIVE Updates: Modi Asked For Change in Assessment System, Students Want Cancelation of Term 2

The Prime Minister insisted that “what you study cannot be the only measure of success and failure in your life. Whatever you do in life, they will determine your success and failure." Therefore, children should come out of the pressure of people, parents, and society, said Modi.
The Prime Minister asked the students to take an exam with a relaxed frame of mind. “All your tension must be left outside the examination hall", said Modi. He advised the student to focus on giving the answers in the best possible way without getting tensed about the preparation and other worries.
One of the students posed a question on tips to increase the memorizing capacity. To remember things better, Modi suggested to ‘involve, internalize, associate and visualize’. He said things that are internalized and become part of the thought flow are never forgotten. One should internalize instead of memorizing, he said.
Modi suggested taking every subject with the “same attitude and energy". The Prime Minister said that the most difficult part should be addressed with a ‘fresh mind’ and this will make easy ones feel even easier. He said in his work as the Prime Minister now and earlier as a chief minister, he preferred to tackle difficult issues in the morning with a fresh mind.
Only a few minutes to go for PM Modi to start his interaction with students. Ahead of the interaction, here is a look at some of the questions students asked PM Modi, “On memory power", “Role of technology in student life", “Are children just meant to fulfill the unfulfilled dreams of their parents", “How to deal with depression", “Beware of depression", “Best use of free time", “Whom to compete with" and “How to improve concentration". “De-focus in order to focus", “Setting goals and achieving them", “Academic comparison and social situation", “Choosing right career", “How important are the result card", “How to handle difficult subjects", “How to reduce generation gap", “Secrets of time management", “Self-confidence in and out of examination hall", “Face challenges and make yourself special" and “Be role model" are the other topics he covered.
Every year, PM Modi interacts with students, teachers, parents, and other stakeholders on exam-related issues, education, peer pressure, life skills etc. He also released a book called Exam Warriors in 2018, a revised edition of the same has been released last year too. Pariksha Pe Charcha is part of the larger movement - ‘Exam Warriors’ - led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters. It communicates the core messages of each mantra that the Prime Minister has written in the book ‘Exam Warriors’. This module is not just for youngsters but also for parents and teachers.
PM Modi also asked students to use their free time to be creative. He said he likes to swing when he gets free time. He asked students to ensure that they get free time and are not studying 24X7 which might lead to exhaustion. He said that students need to learn beyond the things available to them. “Knowledge makes you aware of things around you but creativity takes you to unknown places. Creativity has a flight much farther than knowledge, During your free time trying to dig deep into newer things. Expand your creative skills."
Talking about the impact of peers, the Prime Minister said, “Would Lata Mangeshkar be able to teach Geography?" This was PM’s response to a student who questioned how she should deal with specific subjects that scare her. PM said, “successful people are those who focus on their strengths. It is ok to not like or be weak in some subjects but do not consider them a failure point. Focus on tough subjects more, treat them as a challenge." Taking the example of the renowned singer Modi said, judging someone on the wrong parameters is wrong.
Students are facing consequences of a mistake they have not even committed, said Prime Minister Modi on COVID-led lockdown and its impact on students’ lives. “At such a young age, loss of a year is like a void in the foundation of a tall building," said Modi while replying to a question raised on the impact of COVID-19 on students’ lives. He, however, asked students to take this event as a lesson in their lives.
Where there are many questions that have made their way to the Pariksha Pe Charcha platform. A common thread among all students was when they asked PM to help them ease off the stress of uncertainty and changes led by the Covid-19 pandemic. Students had been asking to Cancel term 2 board exams ahead of Pariksha Pe Charcha. PM Modi will be answering questions shortly.
PM Modi had released a book called ‘Exam Warriors and since then he had started a campaign to make exams stress-free for both students and teachers. Pariksha Pe Charcha is a part of the programme and aims at making boards low stakes. The same is said in the new National Education Policy (NEP) released in 2020. The Exam Warriors module on NaMo App adds an interactive tech element to the Exam Warriors movement. The module also has activities, that help absorb concepts through practical means.
To ask questions, students will have to win a competition. The competition is open for school students of classes 9 to 12, parents, and teachers. While students can submit their questions in a maximum of 500 characters, parents and teachers can submit entries in online activities designed exclusively by them.
During an earlier Pariksha Pe Charcha, Prime Minister asked students to remember the time back in 2002 when the Indian cricket team visited West Indies to take on the host. He said Kumble’s jaw was broken during the match but despite the severe injury, the bowler did not give up. Kumble continued to bowl without caring much about the pain and it shows the “power of motivation and positive thinking." After the Prime Minister’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ speech mentioning Kumble’s efforts to help India win over West Indies, the former leg-spinner took to Twitter and said that he was honoured to be mentioned by PM Modi.
It is likely that in addition to the exam stress, PM Modi will also talk about new initiatives brought by the government to take board exams low stake. The National Education Policy (NEP) had suggested that the boards should not be a make-or-break situation. To lower dependency on boards, the government has introduced CUET - a central exam for admissions to colleges and universities. PM is likely to talk about the same too.
During his previous Pariksha Pe Charcha sessions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “hardwork never brings fatigue. It brings satisfaction."
The event will be a live telecast on Doordarshan (DD National, DD News, DD India), radio channels, TV channels, digital media including YouTube channels of EduMinofIndia, Narendra Modi, PMO India, PIB India, Doordarshan National, MyGovIndia, DDNews, RajyaSabha TV, Swayam Prabha.
If you have not registered for PPC and still want to watch it, don’t be disheartened as the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 can also watched live tomorrow. Around 32 channels of Swayam Prabha including Doordarshan, and various other platforms will telecast the event. Social media handles of Prime Minister Modi and Education Minister and Education Ministry will also live stream the event. It will also be available via YouTube. Additionally, News18.com will also have live coverage of the event, its analysis, and reactions on announcements made by PM.
Taking it to Twitter with #PPCWIthPMModi several people including students, teachers as well as ministers have shared their excitement regarding the upcoming event. Conversations around this trend this year has generated over 2.5 billion impressions on Twitter. Twitter users have asked questions like how to de-stress before exams, some have asked about last-minute exam tips, and so on.
Modi will be interacting with the students, teachers and parents from all over the world during the 5th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi from 11 AM onwards. Prime Minister will interact with school students of classes 9 to 12, their parents and teachers in a town-hall interactive format. More than 15 lakh had registered to participate in the programme.
The students, teachers and parents who will get to ask questions to the Prime Minister, have been short-listed on the basis of an online creative writing competition on a bouquet of themes. The competition was organized from December 28 till February 3, 2022 through MyGov platform.
This event has been organized successfully for the last four years by the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education. The first three editions of PPC were held in New Delhi in a town-hall interactive format. The 1st edition of the Prime Minister’s Interaction Programme “Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0” was held on February 16, 2018.
