Pariksha Pe Charcha With PM Modi LIVE Updates: Modi Asked For Change in Assessment System, Students Want Cancelation of Term 2

Not only is he expected to share tips on Board exams but also likely to talk about CUET which is launched to make boards low-stake and enroll students via an entrance exam and not 12th score.

Modi will be interacting with the students, teachers and parents from all over the world during the 5th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi from 11 AM onwards. Prime Minister will interact with school students of classes 9 to 12, their parents and teachers in a town-hall interactive format. More than 15 lakh had registered to participate in the programme.

The students, teachers and parents who will get to ask questions to the Prime Minister, have been short-listed on the basis of an online creative writing competition on a bouquet of themes. The competition was organized from December 28 till February 3, 2022 through MyGov platform.

This event has been organized successfully for the last four years by the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education. The first three editions of PPC were held in New Delhi in a town-hall interactive format. The 1st edition of the Prime Minister’s Interaction Programme “Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0” was held on February 16, 2018.

The event will be a live telecast on Doordarshan (DD National, DD News, DD India), radio channels, TV channels, digital media including YouTube channels of EduMinofIndia, Narendra Modi, PMO India, pibindia, Doordarshan National, MyGovIndia, DDNews, RajyaSabha TV, Swayam Prabha.

