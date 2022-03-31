Pariksha Pe Charhca 2022: Here's How to Stream PM Modi's Interaction With Students Live

Examination season has started in full swing. In the coming months, students will be sitting for multiple examinations. And, this can take a dig at their health. To motivate students to look beyond the prism of competition and stress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with them, parents and teachers on April 1 at this year’s session of Pariksha Pe Charcha.

This year, the session will be held offline, unlike last year, at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi. The participants who have won the ‘PPC 2021 Creative Writing Competition’ are selected to attend the session in physically. The others can watch it sitting at home through various mediums.

Let’s look at some of the ways to watch the live interaction from home for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022:

Doordarshan: All the television channels of DD will live stream the PPC 2022 session.

Swayam Prabha Channels: Apart from DD, one can also watch the interactive session live on 32 Swayam Prabha channels.

Social Media: The official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Education will run the live streaming.

YouTube: After the session is over, the complete clip will be uploaded on YouTube for everyone to watch. One must wait a day or two to access it through the social media platform.

News18.com: News18.com will have live coverage of the event, its analysis, and reactions to announcements, if any, made by the Prime Minister.

This is the fifth edition of the programme Pariskha Pe Charcha. It was started in 2018 and the first three sessions were held in the physical mode only in New Delhi. However, last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the session was held in virtual mode.

According to the website, out of all the applicants, as many as 1500 students, 250 teachers, and 250 parents have been selected as winners of the programme. Winners of this year will receive Specially Designed Certificates, PPC Kits, and Prime Minister’s autographed- digital souvenirs.

