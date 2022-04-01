Pathanamthitta Collector Dr Divya Dancing with MG University Students as Part of Flash Mob

A video of Pathanamthitta district collector Dr Divya S Iyer dancing with the college students as part of a flash mob organized in connection with the MG university youth festival has gone viral.

The collector can be seen enjoying and sharing the dance space with the students. The students were amazed at how fast the collector picked up the steps and without any practice danced like one of them.

Pathanamthitta collector Dr Divya S Iyer told CNN NEWS18, “the performance really took me to my youth festival days. My parents and my son were also there. My parents’ presence really brought out the memories of my youth festival days."

The collector said that the students were performing with great energy and she just latched on to it. The collector also said that many times forms of self-expression have been limited but now all that is slowly changing.

Many asked the collector after the performance why there was no hesitation to perform to this she replied, “why am I expected to be hesitant."

The collector confessed that after the performance was over she really wanted to dance more. And it was something that she enjoyed well.

As many as 15 students from catholic college, Pathanamthitta were taking part in the flash mob organized in various parts of Pathanamthitta on March 30 and 31st. The MG university youth festival is from April 1 to 7 at Pathanamthitta district.

On March 31st evening there was a lights-on function and it was at this venue that the students invited the collector to dance with them. For the students, It was a great experience.

Anirudh B Kurup, one of the participants of the flash mob told CNN-NEWS18, “We really got inspired, we enjoyed it thoroughly and got a sense of fulfillment when she danced along with us. She caught up with all our steps so fast without any practice."

The collector herself during her student years was an active participant in youth festivals and after the Dance, she spoke to the students about her events and her experience during cultural programmes.

