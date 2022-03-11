Patna High Court Hiring for Stenographer Posts, 12th Pass Can Apply, Salary up to Rs 81100

Patna High Court has released a notification for recruitment to the post of stenographer. A total of 129 posts of stenographer will be recruited this year. The application process has already been started from March 8. Interested candidates can visit the official website of Patna High Court, patnahighcourt.gov.in to apply for the posts. The last to apply is March 29.

Patna High Court Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The candidates who have passed the senior secondary examination and have a good command over English and Hindi typing can apply for the posts. Further, candidates should have passed intermediate or class 12 examination from a recognised board or university. Apart from this, candidates must possess a certificate in English shorthand and English typing. Reserved category candidates are given a relaxation in upper age limit.

Age limit: Those who want to apply must be between the age of 18- 37, as of January 1 2022. Reserved category candidates are given a relaxation in upper age limit.

Patna High Court Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Step 1. Open the official website of High Court

Step 2. Click on the tab ‘Recruitments’.

Step 3. Now go to the link of ‘Recruitment to the Post of Stenographer – 2022’.

Step 4. Register yourself using phone number and e-mail ID.

Step 5. Login to the account using the registration details.

Step 6. Fill the application form and upload the required documents

Step 7. Review your application and fill the requisite fees.

Step 8. Click on submit button and download the confirmation page.

Patna High Court Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

The application process for these posts will be considered complete only after the application fee is deposited. The candidates belonging to general, OBC and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000 to apply. Whereas, the application fee for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Orthopaedically Handicapped category candidates is Rs 500.

Patna High Court Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be selected via a written test featuring MCQs followed by a English shorthand computer typing test and English typing test. Those who clear these rounds will be called for interview.

Patna High Court Recruitment 2022: Salary

Selected candidates for the posts of stenographer will be paid between Rs 25500 to Rs 81100.

