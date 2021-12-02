Paytm Launches 6-Month Course to Train Youth in Fintech, Job Offer too for Selected Learners

With an aim to create a high skilled pool of human resources for the Fintech industry, Paytm on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Directorate of General Training, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to train 6000 individuals over a period of three years in the rapidly growing Fintech industry.

The course aims at teaching the learners about the fundamentals of the latest Fintech IoT products and financial services. The trainees will also undergo professional skills, communications, sales and pitch, and on-the-job training. Paytm will offer employment to the eligible trainee’s post completion of the course.

The collaboration is part of DGT’s flexi MoU scheme wherein industry partners provide an opportunity to the youth to acquire skills related to industries with high job potential through a ‘Learn and Earn’ approach consisting of a mix of theoretical and on-the-job training. Paytm will also offer employment to the eligible trainee’s post completion of the course, claimed the press release issued by the company.

Narendra Yadav, Senior Vice President, Paytm said, “India’s strength lies in the talent and skilled youngsters, who will play an important role in shaping the future of the country’s economy. DGT plays a key role in the vocational and craft-based training of eligible youth in the country. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with the DGT that will enhance the quality and number of trained personnel in the Fintech industry."

Neelam Shami Rao, Director-General, DGT, said, “The growth of digital payments has been phenomenal in India and it will continue to rise further in the future. Paytm is one of the pioneers in the digital payments service industry and our focus is to leverage their expertise to train the country’s youth in this field.

