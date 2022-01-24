Pearl Academy Offers 100% Fee Waiver for 100 Meritorious Students for its UG, PG Courses

Pearl Academy has announced a new merit-based scholarship programme called, ‘Who’s Next’ under which students will get 100 per cent fee waiver for their admission into undergraduate and postgraduate courses. As many as 100 students will be selected for the scholarship on the basis of a selection test. The last date to apply for the February 2022 admission cycle is February 6. The Pearl Academy online entrance exam will be held on February 12.

To avail of the scholarship the candidates will have to “tell their story of a problem that they have solved in school/college/ neighbourhood /society using creativity and why they are proud of it," the institute added. Pearl Academy offers programmes in fashion, design, and contemporary media through its campuses in Delhi-South, Delhi-West, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

“All students applying for under-graduate and post-graduate programmes through the Pearl Academy Entrance Exam are eligible for this scholarship and 100 meritorious applicants will be chosen basis the selection criteria," the academy said. Students can visit the official website pearlacademy.com to apply for the scholarship.

Pearl Academy Scholarship: How to apply?

Step 1. Go to pearlacademy.com

Step 2. Select a programme and click on the apply now button to fill in the form. Submit

Step 3. Save and download the form for further use

Further, Pearl Academy along with the London School of Business and Finance, D School of Business has also announced scholarships for the academic year 2022 for its programs. The D School of Business offers AICTE approved PGDM programmes with an option to choose electives in the specialized areas of entrepreneurship, start-up and family business, digital business and e-commerce, business analytics, data science, and marketing and communication. Interested candidates can visit the website — dschoolofbusiness.com to apply for the scholarship.

