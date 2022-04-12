PG Admissions Open at IITs, IISc via JAM Score: How to Book Seat, Colleges to Apply at

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has begun the application admission to top colleges including IITs, IISc among others on the basis of Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2022. Candidates who have cleared the exam for admissions to masters and other postgraduate science programmes at IITs, IISc and other top colleges can now apply at the official website — jam.iitr.ac.in. The last date to register is May 11.

After the application forms are submitted, the admissions round for IITs and other institutes would be held from June 1 to July 11. IIT Roorkee will release the admission list for the students who cleared the exam.

The exam was held on February 13 and the results were announced on March 17. The scorecards were available from March 21. “The candidates must pass the qualifying degree examination," reads the official notice.

IIT JAM 2022: How to apply for admissions

Step1: Visit the official website of IIT JAM

Step 2: Click on the candidate portal on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your registration details such as enrollment number and password

Step 4: Fill in the application form, upload documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee. Submit

Step 8: Save and download the IIT JAM 2022 filled application form for further use

IIT JAM 2022: Application fees

Application fee for admission is Rs 600 for candidates of all categories. It must be paid online and is non-refundable.

IIT JAM 2022: Which institutes use score

Admission to 21 IITs will be done through JAM 2022 score. No additional interview is required to be given by the candidates, the official website said. Those who clear JAM 2022 are eligible for admission to MSc (two-year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD dual degree, and other post-bachelor degree programmes at IIT Bhilai, Bhubaneswar, Bombay, Delhi, Dhanbad, Gandhinagar, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Mandi, Palakkad, Patna, Roorkee, Ropar, Tirupati, and Varanasi.

The scores are also considered for admission to MSc. and Integrated PhD programmes at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. IIPE Visakhapatnam, IISER Bhopal, JNCASR, and centralized counselling for MSc, MSc (Tech) for NITs (CCMN) may also use the JAM 2022 scores for admission to their PG programmes.

