Pharma Student from Chhattisgarh Commits Suicide at College Hostel in Durg

A 21-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in a room at a hostel of a private college in Chhattisgarh’s Durg city on Friday, police said. The victim, Yamini Rajput, was a resident of Narayan Para and student of pharmacy at a private college in the city, Pulgaon station house officer (SHO) Pradeep Sori said. The death came to light in the morning when the hostel warden found the woman hanging with a scarf around her neck in a vacant room in the premises, he said.

The police were subsequently alerted and the body was sent for post-mortem, the official said, adding that no suicide note was recovered. A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and further probe was underway, Sori added.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.