PhonePe is Hiring Mutual Funds Specialist, Freshers can Also Apply, Here's How

PhonePe, India’s leading digital payment platform, has invited suitable candidates to apply for the customer service advisor role. The recruitment is being conducted to fill the post of mutual funds specialist for its in-house customer experience team. The selected candidates will be responsible to resolve the customers’ queries related to mutual funds and improving their experience.

“In this role, you will provide support to ensure that issues are either resolved faster or flagged accordingly," reads the official notice.

PhonePe Mutual Funds Specialist recruitment 2021: Who can apply

According to the company requirements, the ideal candidates must possess the below-mentioned qualities - excellent written and verbal communications, good learnability, must be an active listener, must be capable to handle different scenarios, one who takes feedback positively, must have time management skills and divide the work on the basis of priority. Candidates having work experience of 0 - 2 years can apply.

PhonePe Mutual Funds Specialist recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official portal of PhonePe www.phonepe.com. Here is a step by step guide.

Step 1: Visit the official website of PhoenPE www.phonepe.com

Step 2: Go to the careers tab and click on the application link for Mutual Funds Specialist recruitment. You can also apply through LinkedIn. The link for the same is available on the career page

Step 3: Sign in using the required details and fill in all the mandatory fields

Step 4: Once done submit the application form

The company is also hiring senior automation specialist and social media experts. Applications are open for both posts and freshers are eligible to apply. At Phonepe, there are five working days, however, the firm has not shared the salary offered for any of the jobs.

Meanwhile, PhonePe has announced that it registered over one million UPI-enabled AutoPay mandates since the feature debuted in June this year. It claims to be the “first digital payments platform to achieve this milestone."

