Phulbani MLA Angad Kahar Clears Odisha 10th Board Exams at Age of 58, Scores 72% Marks

58-year-old Angada Kanhar, the acting MLA of Phulbani constituency in Odisha has cleared the state matriculation or class 10 board exam 2022 that was announced today, July 6. The MLA has passed the exam in first class and got grade B1. He secured 364 marks out of a total of 500 or 72 per cent.

After the matriculation results, MLA Kanhar was overjoyed and went to the temple to pay his respects. “I am just happy to be free," he told News18.com. He had appeared in the BSE Odisha HSC exam that was held in the offline mode. He took the exam from Govt High School, Rujangi. It is situated in Pitabari village under Phulbani block in Kandhamal district.

Kanhar was elected as Phulbani MLA on BJD ticket during the 2019 assembly elections. Prior to that, he was elected as Zilla Parishad member in Phiringia block of the district. He left his studies in 1978 due to a family problem. He could not appear for the matric exam back then and took the exam this year. One of his close aides said that the MLA had left studies way back in 1978. He took his class 8 examination after becoming a member of the Assembly in 2019.

He now appeared for the Odisha Madhyama exam this year after some encouragement from panchayat members and his driver. The MLA had earlier told News18, “I am very happy to appear matric Examination. I could not appear the exam in 1978 due to some family problem. Later I entered into politics in 1984 and now serving as an MLA. Today, There is no age to acquire an education. Education is necessary not only to get a job, but also to gain knowledge."

In today’s result, a total of 90.55 per cent of students who took the exams managed to clear the exams. A total of 5,61,606 candidates took the Odisha matriculation examination at across 3,560 exam centers across the state. This included 43 middle and 738 open school candidates who took the matriculation examination. As many as 5,17,847 candidates have passed the exam. This year, as many as 8,119 students have secured A1 grade and 54,889 got A2 grade. Meanwhile, 8699 students have failed.

