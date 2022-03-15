Physical Efficiency Worth 50% Marks in MP Police Recruitment, Says CM Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday made a big announcement for the youth preparing for the posts of police constables. Speaking in the Vidhan Sabha, Chouhan said that there will be a massive recruitment drive in the police department in the coming months, adding that the physical efficiency will carry a 50% weightage.

The government has also decided to bear the burden of interest on the loans of farmers, the chief minister said. Chief Minister Chouhan was speaking in response to a discussion on the motion of gratitude presented on March 7 at the Governor’s address.

During his two-hour response, he, amid a commotion of opposition members, said that there will also be a physical test for the candidates, and the cutting-edge equipment will ensure that is no rigging in the process. The Physical Test will account for 50% of your grade (PET). The chief minister detailed the state government’s plans in his address and made numerous announcements.

Referring to the previous Congress government’s loan waiver scheme, Chouhan claimed that farmers were taken advantage of, and they became defaulters as a result. Farmers, who have defaulted on their loans, have been burdened by the interest on loans, he said, adding the state government will now shoulder it.

Following the Chief Minister’s address, the motion of gratitude was passed by voice vote by the Speaker of the Assembly, Girish Gautam.

On March 7, this motion was introduced. This was followed by a four-and-a-half-hour debate in the House on various days, with members of the ruling BJP and the main opposition Congress participating. Speaker Gautam adjourned the house’s proceedings until 11 a.m. on March 15 after the vote of gratitude was passed.

