Plaksha University Placements See Highest Salary at Rs 41 LPA, Most Offers in Data Science, Product Management Roles

The Plaksha University has completed the placement drive for its Technology Leaders Programme (TLP), for class of 2022. This year, the highest salary is Rs 41 LPA and the average salary stood at Rs 19.45 LPA. The average salary for the top 10 per cent and the top 25 per cent of the class were at an all-time high of Rs 38.2 LPA and Rs 29.4 LPA, respectively, the varsity said.

Data science and product management roles added up to 79 per cent of the total offers. As per the institute, the highest offer acceptance this year was from banking, financial services and insurance sector (21 per cent), followed by e-commerce (19 per cent), engineering technology (17 per cent), and IT and education tech (15 per cent each).

Established and reputed companies as well as new-age startups like Amazon, Apptio, Infoedge, tbo.com, HRS Group, XpressBees, Aakash Byju’s, Harappa, Ei, Senseforth.AI, and others recruited from the third batch of TLP graduates.

The students in the class of 2022 were from diverse academic backgrounds like BTech in computer science (29 per cent), other streams (49 per cent) such as BCA and BSc in computer science, statistics, math, economics, physics, and other non-technical streams, the institute said. Of the 48 students eligible for placements, 44 got placed, one opted for higher studies, and three are in the placement process. A total of 53 offers were made by 39 participating organizations during the placements process.

“Plaksha TLP handpicks young graduates and working professionals with high potential and takes them through a rigorous, one-year, transformative learning that enables them to emerge as technology leaders. The programme is co-delivered by University of California, Berkeley," the varsity said.

Congratulating the students on coveted employment offers Prof Rudra Pratap, Founding Vice Chancellor of Plaksha University, said, “I am delighted to see our TLP students undergo a transformation at Plaksha. Through this one-of-a-kind master’s level Program, our larger vision is to make students excited about solving problems rather than just landing a job. Our TLP graduates, who are curious and passionate about creating a change, want to solve societal challenges with emerging technological advancements. I am sure they will carry their passion along with the skills and knowledge they gained at TLP, to the organizations they join, research they conduct or startups they build."

Srabani Ghosh, Program Director, TLP said, “The class of 2022 performed exceptionally well during the placement season. They have received offers for many sought-after roles across sectors. Transformative personal and professional journeys like a junior manager at a steel company getting placed as a Data Scientist and a fresher in transportation technology getting a tech role in an investment bank make us very proud and fortify our belief in the mission."

