Planning to Move to PG or Hostel? From Locating Hidden Cameras to First Aid, Key Safety Tips

From a mess worker at IIT Bombay being arrested for peeping into a hostel bathroom to a massive protest at Chandigarh University over allegations of inappropriate videos being recorded of female students to assault on an IIT Madras student, several incidents in campuses across India have raised concerns over the safety of female students.

At a time when colleges have reopened for physical education and most workplaces have resumed work-from-office, many women all across the country are forced to choose shared accommodations. In a bid to help students ensure a safe and secure space, here are a few tips that can be followed.

1. How to detect a camera in a room?

It is expected that a bathroom or bedroom will be a private space, away from prying eyes. However, incidents involving concealed cameras are increasing, with gadgets being discovered in locations like public restrooms and locker rooms. Here is a tip to locate such devices.

Examining the placement of objects in the room or whether they appear oddly positioned in general is one technique to search for a concealed camera. If you find something strange, or any questionable equipment unplug it or cover it with a cloth, or stuffed it into a drawer.

A lens could reflect light and make it simpler to locate the camera. So, before entering a space, dim the lights and check the area with your smartphone’s flashlight.

Examine your ability to hear a static noise or other disturbance when you are on a call. Usually, surveillance cameras create a static noise or interference when a call is made nearby. So, always be sure to round the room; if you discover a disruption in a particular area, pause and begin a thorough investigation.

If a physical search isn’t thorough enough, try using a hidden device detector. The best free and highly rated apps for scanning networks and finding cams: Fing for iOS and Fing for Android. You are mostly to discover these devices in wall outlets, screws, nails, wall clocks, mobile chargers, USB drives, power banks, pens, picture frames, paintings, vents, mirror decorations, stuffed animals, and vases.

2. How to check hidden camera on a mirror?

Put your fingernail on the mirror and look at the space between it and your finger to see if there is a concealed camera there. It is a real mirror if there is space between your finger and the reflection. There might be a covert spy camera in the mirror, if your finger and the picture touch one another at their tips.

3. How to ensure safety in a new space?

Residents should make sure to put, Put curtains on windows and doors. On windows and doors, it is preferable to have drapes made of opaque materials so that you are completely invisible to anyone outside.

4. Keep your emergency contact handy

Aside from adding them to your cell phone, you need to maintain all of your emergency numbers close at hand. This backup system of numbers will assist you in quickly and easily finding the numbers. The ICE [in case of emergency] number must be saved on your mobile device.

5. Maintain a first aid box

Even the healthiest individual in the world could experience a medical emergency at any time. You should be aware of what to do in case of a medical emergency if you are staying alone. A first aid kit must always be kept on hand, along with SOS medication.

