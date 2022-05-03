Plea in Delhi HC Seeking Common Syllabus, Curriculum in Mother Tongue, Court Seeks Centre's Response

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the Centre and city government’s stand on a plea seeking implementation of an uniform education system, which would entail having a common syllabus and curriculum in the mother tongue for students up to class 12.

The plea submitted that a common syllabus and curriculum in mother tongue will not only achieve the code of a common culture, remove disparity and discriminatory values but also enhance virtues and improve quality of life, elevate thoughts which advance constitutional goal of equal society.

Also read| Like NEET, CUET Against State Board, Poor, Rural Kids, Says TN CM MK Stalin, Asks Modi to Withdraw CUCET

Advertisement

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi also sought response from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) while issuing notice on the petition by lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhayay.

The counter affidavit should reflect the policy that the respondent has adopted and proposes to adopt in light of the decision of the Supreme Court (on common syllabus), said the bench, also comprising Justice Navin Chawla. The petitioner has claimed that different syllabus and curriculum by CBSE, ISCE and state boards is contrary to Articles 14, 15, 16, 21, 21A of the Constitution and that Right to Education implies Right to Equal Education.

Read| Govt to Roll-Out National Curriculum Framework to ‘Decolonize’ Indian Education Soon, Pradhan Releases Guidelines

Syllabus & curriculum is common for all entrance examinations viz. JEE, BITSAT, NEET, MAT, NET, NDA, CU-CET, CLAT, AILET, SET, KVPY, NEST, PO, SCRA, NIFT, AIEED, NATA, CEPT etc. But syllabus and curriculum of CBSE, CICSE and state board is totally different. Thus, students don’t get equal opportunity in spirit of Articles 14-16, the petition has said.

The petitioner has, however, alleged, that School mafias don’t want ‘One Nation-One Education Board’, coaching mafias don’t want ‘One Nation-One Syllabus’ and book mafias don’t want NCERT books in all schools. Common syllabus and curriculum is essential for all as rights of children should not be restricted to only free and compulsory education, but must be extended to equal and quality education without discrimination on social-economic background, the petitioner has said. The matter would be heard next on August 30.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.