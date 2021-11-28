PM Modi Applauds Haryana CM for Enrolling in Japanese Course at Kurukshetra University

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is all set to become a student again as the Japanese language course. He has enrolled himself at Kurukshetra University (KU) and will learning at the varsity. Khattar, in August, launched the course in Japanese Culture and Language at the university’s alumni meet and was joined by former students from more than 21 countries online. Now he will also become the first student in the course.

This unique move has been applauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who took to Twitter to appreciate Khattar. Modi wrote, “This is wonderful to know. I have known @mlkhattar Ji for years and he is someone who loves to learn new things. His decision to learn Japanese is another step in that direction. (sic)"

Advertisement

The administration at the Kurukshetra University confirmed the CM’s enrolment and said that he has paid the fee of Rs 10,000 for the course, the last date of submission for which was November 22, reported Hindustan Times. The faculty is taking it as a matter of pride as the Chief Minister became the first student to opt for the three-month-long online course.

According to Prof. Brajesh Sawhney, Chairperson, Department of Foreign Languages, Kurukshetra University, the course is designed around the newly introduced National Education Policy and will cater to ministers, government representatives, and higher officers. The course will help officials to better communicate with Japanese representatives and lay firm grounds for fields like economy, business, education, and research between the two countries.

Prof. Sawhney added that the basic certification course will consist of Japanese history, Japanese life-values, basic knowledge of Japanese writing, pronunciation, and vocabulary. In addition, the candidates will be taught basic greetings used in daily life and business meetings.

The classes that CM Khattar will attend for three months will be held two days a week. To avail the certificate of completion, the attendees will go through a language proficiency test and will have to take a minimum number of classes to pass.

Advertisement

Khattar, in his class, will be joined by the vice-chancellor of Kurukshetra University, Prof Som Nath Sachdeva. In addition principal secretary, V Umashankar, and advisor, Pawan Chaudhary will also be a part of the class of six.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.