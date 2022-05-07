PM Modi Asks Youth to Take Part in Logo Design Contest for Upcoming G20 Presidency

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has invited applications for logo designs for the upcoming G20 Presidency of India. India will hold the Presidency of the G20 for the first time. It will be held from December 1 to November 30 in 2023, culminating in the G20 Summit. It is a forum for international economic cooperation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the youth to take part in the contest.

“Delighted to announce the launch of a Logo Design Contest for India’s forthcoming G20 Presidency. Share with us your idea of what represents a uniquely Indian G20. We are open for entries till 07 June 2022," tweeted Modi.

The last date to submit the logo is June 7 this year. The winner of the contest will get Rs 150,000. The next five best entries will receive Rs 15,000 each and then the next five shortlisted entries will get Rs 10,000, each. The prize money will be payable after deduction of TDS.

There are a few criteria to design the logo. It should reflect, nationwide and internationally, a uniquely “Indian" G20. In this context, logo should represent one or more of India’s G20 thematic priorities such as sustainable development for all, human-centric approach, equitable and resilient growth, lifestyle for environment, world as one family and multilateral partnerships.

The logo must have Amritkaal – India’s next 25 years journey from 75 to 100, which is both futuristic and inclusive and should include artistic expressions of colour combination/arrangements in the national Tricolour and the ‘G20’ should be reflected prominently in the logo as well. It would be preferable if the texts used in the logo is in English.

“During its Presidency, India will set the agenda for the year, and have an opportunity to shape discussions and outcomes in a range of global issues ranging from climate and environment, trade and investment, health, agriculture, digital economy, energy, anti-corruption, employment, education, tourism and culture," reads the official notice.

