PM Modi Interacts With Students Selected Under 'Know Your Leader' Programme on Parakram Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with youngsters on Netaji Jayati, which is officially known as Parakram Diwas. He urged students to read biographies of historical personalities to learn about the challenges they faced and how they overcame them.

The minister interacted with 81 students on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at his residence. These youngsters were selected under the ‘Know Your Leader" programme to participate in the ceremony to honour Bose in Parliament’s Central Hall.

As per an official statement, PM Modi discussed various facets of Bose’s life and what can be learned from him. The youngsters too shared their excitement on getting the unique opportunity to meet the prime minister and to sit in the Central Hall of Parliament, it said.

“Had a lively interaction with a group of youngsters from across the country who were a part of the ‘Know Your Leader’ programme. Here are highlights from this programme," tweeted PM Modi.

As many as 80 youngsters were selected from across the country to participate in the floral tribute function in the parliament in honour of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. They were selected under the ‘Know Your Leader’ programme launched to spread more knowledge and awareness about the lives and contributions of national icons among the youth of the country.

The students were selected through an elaborate, objective, and merit-based process involving quizzes on the DIKSHA portal and MyGov, elocution/speech competition at the district and state level as well as a selection from universities through competition on life and contribution of Netaji. A total of 31 students were allowed to speak on the contributions of Netaji in the Central Hall of Parliament. They spoke in five languages including Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Marathi, and Bengali.



