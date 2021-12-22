PM Modi Invites Ideas for Speech at IIT Kanpur's Convocational Address on December 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited suggestions from IITians, alumnus and the public, in general, to share topics to include in his address for IIT Kanpur’s convocation. Modi will be addressing graduating IIT-Kanpur students on December 28 and has asked people to share suggestions on topics they want him to deliberate on till December 27.

Taking to Twitter the PM said, “I look forward to being at IIT Kanpur on the 28th of this month to address the convocation ceremony. This is a vibrant institution, which has made pioneering contributions towards science and innovation. I invite everyone to share suggestions."

Advertisement

Over the year, Modi has been addressing several IITs. In one of his addresses last year, PM Mod had asked IITians to create start-ups that can change the lives of millions of people. PM said that IITs do not just need to be institutes of technologies but also become institutes of indigenous technologies.

Not just IITs, Modi also addressed students across varsities. At Visva-Bharati University, Modi asked students to come to the aid of local artists and come up with innovations which can help locals.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.