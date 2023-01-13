PM Modi Launches Masterclass For Students Ahead Of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023

As part of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared the “Modi Masterclass" with students. It is a collection of mantras and exercises designed to assist students to cope with exam stress. The videos can be accessed online at - parikshapecharcha.narendramodi.in. PM Modi will interact with school students from Classes 9 to 12 at the Pariksha Pe Charcha, slated to be held on January 27.

The master class includes text descriptions of the topics, visuals and graphics that will help explain the concepts, and recordings of the Prime Minister answering common queries. A range of questions a young person could have about life and examinations will be covered in the master class, along with the answers.

All of the significant topics that the PM Modi has addressed in the past will be included in this series. This will feature videos, text summaries and graphics covering concepts that are all available on the website. The master class addresses several issues across 15 topics which include- what is the right attitude towards exams, how to deal with depression, time management, the role of technology in a student’s life, handling difficult subjects, making the most of memory, setting goals, and much more.

“It is exam season and as our Exam Warriors are immersed in exam preparations, sharing an interesting repository of Mantras and activities that will help ease exam stress and also help celebrate exams," PM Modi tweeted.

Parents, educators, and students of classes 9 to 12 can register for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023. The last date is January 27. PM Modi will be holding conversations with participants in a town hall format at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. Registration can be done online at innovateindia.mygov.in. The Department of School Education and Literacy of the Ministry of Education has been in charge of organising the event for the previous five years.

About 2,050 people who were chosen through MyGov’s creative writing competitions will receive a certificate and a Pariksha Pe Charcha package, which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Exam Warriors book in Hindi and English.

