The University Grants Commission UGC has issued a notification to all universities and Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) with the details regarding the post-budget webinar for the education and skill sector which will be conducted on February 25. The plenary session of this webinar will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 10 AM.

To collaborate with professionals from the public and private sectors as well as academia, post-budget webinars across several important sectors are being organised, the UGC said. The HEIs have been asked to make arrangements for instructors and students to attend the plenary session, breakout sessions, and closing session. The programme details for the webinar scheduled on February 25 along with links for the sessions have also been shared by UGC.

The secretary of higher education will give a welcome message to kick off the plenary session. This will be followed by the PM’s address. The secretaries of all participating ministries, panellists, and experts would be invited to participate in this session.

The second session starts with six parallel breakout sessions that will be conducted between 11:30 AM-1:30 PM. This will be followed by a presentation of a discussion summary by group moderators between 3:30 PM - 4:50 PM. The detailed report will be prepared by each group by February 28 and will be compiled by the ministry of education.

The “Saptarishi" priorities defined in the Union Budget 2023–24 are being expanded upon by the different ministries and departments by organising these webinars. PM Modi will be addressing 12 webinars on the various allocations made in the Union Budget 2023-24. The webinars will be held between February 23 and March 11. PM Modi addresses the first webinar on green growth on Thursday.

