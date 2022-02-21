PM Modi to Address Webinar on Union Budget's Impact on Education Sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a webinar on the Union Budget 2022 will have a positive impact on the education sector. Taking to social media platform, he announced that the webinar will be held at 11 am. This year’s budget allocated a total of Rs 1,04,278 crore to the education sector which is a rise of Rs 11,054 crore from last year. While announcing the budget on February 1, finance minister Nirmala Sithraman had introduced several initiatives to make up for the learning loss amid the pandemic and to upskill employees.

“At 11 AM today, will be addressing a webinar on how this year’s Union Budget will have a positive impact on the education sector," PM Modi tweeted.

Among the key initiatives announced in budget 2022, Sitharaman had announced that tv channels will be introduced for school children. One channel will be dedicated to each class and it will be applicable across all classes from 1 to 12. A total of 200 channels will offer supplementary learning. It will also offer regional and state-based teachings.

The government is also planning to add 60 lakh new jobs under PM Gati Shakti Master Plan. The Digital Ecosystem for Skilling and Livelihood (DESH) Stack e-portal will be launched to skill, upskill and reskill via online training and make the youth employable.

Further, all vocational courses will be re-aligned to meet the industry needs. Selected ITIs are to offer courses for the skilling and upskilling of the youth which will include new-age courses.

Five existing academic institutions will be designated as centres of excellence in urban planning. Besides, the syllabus of the agricultural university will be revised. The new curriculum will include zero-budget farming, natural farming, modern-day agriculture, value addition, and management along with existing chapters.

As per the budget, 750 virtual labs in science and mathematics, and 75 more for skilling e-labs in 2022-23 to promote crucial critical thinking skills in vocational courses and provide space for creativity.

A digital university will be developed by the government to provide access to “world-class quality universal education" to students that will include personalised learning. It will be open for all students irrespective of state and language and will also offer courses in different regional languages.

