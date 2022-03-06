PM Modi to Attend Symbiosis University Golden Jubilee Celebrations Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the golden jubilee celebrations of Symbiosis University at Pune today. The celebrations will begin at around 1:45 pm. This is part of PM Modi’s visit to Pune to inaugurate the Pune Metro Rail Project as well as lay the foundation stone of various development projects.

“Leaving for Pune where I will be taking part in various programmes including the inauguration of the Metro Rail Project, laying the foundation stone for various development works and attending the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Symbiosis University," PM Modi tweeted.

Advertisement

Prior to attending the golden jubilee celebrations, PM Modi will inaugurate the Pune Metro Rail Project at around 11:30 am and lay the foundation stone of “rejuvenation and pollution abatement of Mula-Mutha River projects," as per the official release. Further, the minister will also launch 140 e-buses and e-bus depot constructed at Baner as well as inaugurate the RK Laxman Art Gallery-Museum constructed at Balewadi, Pune.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.