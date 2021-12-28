PM Modi to Confer 'Unforgeable' Digital Degrees at IIT Kanpur Convocation Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the 54th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on Tuesday, 11 am. As the chief guest of the convocation ceremony, PM will confer unique ‘unforgeable’ degrees to students. These digital degrees are developed in-house using blockchain-driven technology. IIT has developed the technology under the National Blockchain Project. Modi will launch the blockchain-based digital degrees. These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable.

Earlier, PM Modi had invited suggestions from IItians, students, and alumni as well as other stakeholders on what he should be speaking about during his address at the IIT. “I look forward to being at IIT Kanpur. This is a vibrant institution, which has made pioneering contributions towards science and innovation," said the PM through his Twitter handle.

The IIT will host the convocation in hybrid mode. While some people will be allowed on campus, others will attend it in online mode. To host people including the Chief Guest PM Modi safely at its campus, the IIT has created a bio bubble. This, claims the IIT will provide a bio-secure environment to minimise contamination risks. As part of Covid-19 precautions, attendees will have to get an RTPC report carried out a day before. Rapid tests will also be conducted on the convocation day.

During his visit, Modi will also inaugurate the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project. The 356 Km long project has a capacity of around 3.45 million metric tonnes per annum. Extending from the Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh to Panki in Kanpur, the project has been built at a cost of over Rs 1500 crore. It will help the region access petroleum products from the Bina refinery.

He will also inspect the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and undertake a metro ride from the IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar. The entire length of the Metro Rail Project in Kanpur is 32 Km and is being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore.

