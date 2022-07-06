PM Modi to Inaugurate 3-Day 'Shiksha Samagam' on Implementation of NEP Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a three-day Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam at Varanasi tomorrow. Organized by the Ministry of Education in association with University Grants Commission and Banaras Hindu University, the three-day seminars will bring together over 300 Vice-Chancellors and directors from public and private universities, educationists, policymakers, as also industry representatives to deliberate on how the implementation of National Education Policy 2020 can be taken further across the country.

The Summit will provide a platform for leading Indian higher educational institutions to discuss, deliberate, and share insights on strategies, success stories, and best practices in implementing the NEP 2020.

Many universities have already onboarded the reform train, but there are still many who are yet to adopt and adapt to the changes. Some of the changes announced under NEP including academic bank of credit, multiple entry-exit, multi disciplinarity and flexibility in higher education, regulations aimed at boosting online and open distance learning, revising the National Curriculum Framework to make it more in sync with global standards, promoting multi linguality and Indian Knowledge Systems and making both a part of educational curriculum, mainstreaming skill education and promoting lifelong learning, to name a few.

Spanning several sessions spread over three days from the 7th-9th of July, discussions will be held on themes such as multidisciplinary and holistic education, skill development and employability, Indian Knowledge Systems, Internationalization of Education, digital empowerment and online education, research, innovation, and entrepreneurship, quality, ranking and accreditation, equitable and inclusive education, capacity building of teachers for quality Education.

“The Summit is expected to provide a platform for thought-provoking discussions that will articulate the roadmap and implementation strategies, foster knowledge exchange and build networks through interdisciplinary deliberations and discuss challenges being faced by educational institutions and articulate solutions," the Ministry of education said in an official notice.

