PM Modi to Inaugurate National Youth Festival on Jan 12, Seeks Suggestions for His Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and address the 25th National Youth Festival on January 12, which marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda and is celebrated as National Youth Day. PM has asked youth across the country to share suggestions and innovative ideas for his speech on the occasion.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, “On the 12th, I would be taking part in the 25th National Youth Festival via video conferencing. Apart from asking my young friends to join the programme, I also urge them to share their inputs as well. Always a delight to hear from India’s talented youth. (sic)"

The suggestions shared will be incorporated in PM’s speech. He had earlier asked youth for suggestions for his speech when PM visited IIT Kanpur for convocation. A similar strategy has been followed for the National Youth Festival speech.

The youth festival is attended by youth representatives from every district of India. “National Youth Festival aims to galvanize, ignite, unite and activate the young citizenry towards nation-building, to unleash the true potential of our demographic dividend," according to a government notice.

A National Youth Summit will be organised on January 13 that will aim at bringing diverse cultures of India and integrating them into a united thread of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’, it added. Idea exchange Youth Summit Sessions will be held with homegrown and global icons and experts to disseminate knowledge and shape intellect.

