PM Modi to Inaugurate National Youth Festival Virtually Today

On the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda which is celebrated as National Youth Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 25th National Youth Festival in Puducherry. He will inaugurate the event digitally via video conferencing.

During the event, Modi will unveil selected essays on Mere Sapno ka Bharat and Unsung Heroes of the Indian Freedom Movement. These essays have been selected from submissions by over 1 lakh youth on the two themes. He will also inaugurate a Technology Centre of the MSME Ministry, established at Puducherry with an investment of about Rs 122 crore. With focus on the Electronic System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) Sector, this Technology Centre will be equipped with the latest technology. It will contribute towards skilling youth and will be able to train around 6,400 trainees per year.

He will also inaugurate the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam, an auditorium with an open-air theatre, constructed by the Puducherry government at a cost of about Rs 23 crore. It would primarily be used for educational purposes and can accommodate more than 1000 people.

PM Modi had earlier asked the youth of the country to suggest to him some topics for his speech. “On the 12th, I would be taking part in the 25th National Youth Festival via video conferencing. Apart from asking my young friends to join the programme, I also urge them to share their inputs as well. Always a delight to hear from India’s talented youth," Modi had Tweeted earlier.

This year, in view of the emerging Covid situation, the festival has been scheduled to be held virtually on January 12-13. The inauguration will be followed by the National Youth Summit wherein there will be panel discussions on four identified themes.

Youth Affairs secretary Usha Sharma said, “During the festival, the participants will have a glimpse of Auroville, Immersive City Experience of Puducherry, indigenous sport games from all across the country and folk dances etc. Other highlights of the festival include live musical performance, interactive yoga session by Auroville & Art of Living instructors" Sharma said in a statement."

Sharma also added that the National Youth Festival is one of the biggest events of its kind and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has been celebrating it with the objective of providing a platform to bring the youth of the country together in an attempt to provide them the opportunity to showcase their talents in various activities. “The Festival also provides an arena, by creating a mini-India, where youth interact in formal and informal settings and exchange their social and cultural uniqueness. This blend of diverse socio-cultural milieu creates Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat," the secretary said.

— With inputs from PTI

