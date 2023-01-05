PM Modi Urges Everyone To Participate In 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged everyone to participate in ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023’. The interactive programme gives an opportunity to discuss ways to make exams stress-free and support students.

PM Modi will interact with students, parents, and teachers during the annual ’Pariksha Pe Charcha’ on January 27. The sixth edition of the interaction will be held at the Talkatora Indoor stadium, New Delhi.

"Pariksha Pe Charcha is among the most exciting programmes, giving an opportunity to discuss ways to make exams stress-free and support our #ExamWarriors. I look forward to the programme on the 27th of this month and urge you all to take part in this unique interaction. #PPC2023," Prime Minister Modi tweeted on Wednesday.

The registrations for participation in the annual event were open from November 25 to December 30.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event where Modi interacts with students appearing for the forthcoming board examination. During the event, he also answers students’ queries related to exam stress and other issues. The first edition of the prime minister’s interactive programme with school and college students was held at the stadium on February 16, 2018.

As per the official of the Ministry of Education (MoE), registrations have more than doubled this year compared to the year 2022. About 38.80 lakh participants (Students- 31.24 lakh, Teachers - 5.60 lakh, Parents - 1.95 lakh) have registered for PPC- 2023 compared to about 15.7 lakh for PPC-2022.

Students from over 150 countries, teachers from 51 countries, and parents from 50 countries have registered for PPC-2023, it said.

Education Ministry officials further said that students, teachers, and parents have enthusiastically participated in big numbers from State Boards, CBSE, KVS, NVS, and other Boards. About 2,050 participants selected through the creative writing competitions on MyGov will be presented with a special Pariksha Pe Charcha kit comprising of Exam Warriors book in Hindi and English, written by the Prime Minister, and a certificate. Some of the questions by the participants, to be selected by NCERT, may feature in PPC-2023.

Ministry of Education said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi conceptualized this unique interactive program - Pariksha Pe Charcha wherein students, parents, teachers from across the nation and also from overseas interact with him to discuss anxieties related to examinations and life after school. The event seeks to help in overcoming stress in order to celebrate life as an ‘Utsav’.

Pariksha Pe Charcha was organized successfully for the last five years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education. The programme is proposed to be in a town hall type format, as in the year 2022, while adhering to the Covid-19 protocols, as determined by the Ministry of Health.

