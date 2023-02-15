Home » News » education-career » PM SHRI Schools to Showcase Implementation of NEP 2020: Education Ministry

PM SHRI Schools to Showcase Implementation of NEP 2020: Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education (MoE), in a tweet, emphasised that selection to PM SHRI school follows a transparent process. The scheme has been introduced for five years (2022-23 to 2026-27)

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 13:38 IST

New Delhi, India

The selection of schools under PM SHRI scheme will be done via a three-stage process (Representative image)
The Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) will lead the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. A centrally funded scheme, PM SHRI will also offer leadership to other schools in their neighbourhood. The scheme has been introduced for five years (2022-23 to 2026-27).

The Ministry of Education (MoE), in a tweet, emphasised that selection to PM SHRI school follows a transparent process. “The selection of PMSHRI has been followed by a transparent challenge method, wherein Schools have self-applied on the online portal," the post read. The ministry further stated that the details about the scheme were given by the Minister of State for Education, Dr Subhas Sarkar in a written reply to Lok Sabha on Monday, February 13.

The selection of schools will be done via a three-stage process with definite timelines.

Stage-1: States or Union Territories (UTs) to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Centre laying down the commitments for supporting these schools for achieving specified quality assurance as PM SHRI schools.

Stage-2: In the second stage, a pool of schools that are entitled to be selected as PM SHRI schools will be identified based on their prescribed minimum benchmark via the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) information.

Stage-3: This stage is entirely based on the challenge method for fulfilling certain criteria set by the cabinet. These schools from the above eligible pool of schools will participate only to fulfill the conditions. The fulfillment of conditions is to be certified by states/Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan(KVS)/ Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) via physical inspection. It is to be noted that as the schools are selected through the challenge method, there will not be any predefined state/ Union Territories (UT)-wise break-up of schools. Furthermore, the states or Union Territories are advised to recommend the list of schools to Ministry of Education (MoE) for selection as PM SHRI schools.

The major interventions in the PM SHRI scheme include quality and innovation, beneficiary-oriented entitlements under RTE Act, annual school grants, early childhood care and education including Balvatika and foundational literacy and numeracy, equity, and inclusion including the provision of safe and appropriate infrastructure for girls and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) and others. The total cost of the project is Rs 27,360 crore which is spread over a period of five years and includes a central share of Rs 18,128 crore.

first published: February 15, 2023, 13:29 IST
last updated: February 15, 2023, 13:38 IST
