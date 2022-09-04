PM to Interact With Winners of National Awards to Teachers 2022

On the occasion of Teacher’s day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the winners of National Awards to Teachers, 2022 at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on September 5, 2022 at 4:30 PM.

The purpose of National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate and honour the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country who through their commitment and hard work have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.

The National Awards to Teachers accords public recognition to meritorious teachers working in elementary and secondary schools. For the award this year, 45 teachers from across the country have been selected through a rigorous and transparent online three stage process.

President of India Draupadi Murmu on the occasion of Teachers’ Day which will be celebrated on September 5, 2022, will confer the National Awards to Teachers 2022 to 46 teachers at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Among the 46 teachers who have been selected for the National Awards to Teachers, two teachers, one from Andaman and Nicobar Islands and another one from Uttarakhand will be awarded under the Special Category for differently-abled teachers.

The winners of National Awards to Teachers 2022 are given below along with the name of the school and the state, UT, and Organisation name to which the selected teacher belongs.

