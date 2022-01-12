PM to Launch 11 Govt Medical Colleges Across Tamil Nadu, to Add 1450 More MBBS Seats

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 11 government medical colleges across Tamil Nadu. The new medical colleges are being established at an estimated cost of about Rs 4000 crore, out of which around Rs 2145 crore has been provided by the Union government and the rest by the Tamil Nadu government.

The new medical colleges will add 1450 more seats for MBBS aspirants. The PMO claims that the new colleges will promote affordable medical education and improve health infrastructure.

Currently, Tamil Nadu has 27 government medical colleges with a total of 5125 seats. This is one of the biggest addition to the seat matrix in one year. Tamil Nady govt also offers a quota for government school students in medical college admissions.

The new medical colleges are being established under the Centrally Sponsored scheme of ’Establishing of New Medical Colleges attached with existing district/referral hospital’. Under the scheme, medical colleges are established in districts, which do not have either a government or private medical college. The districts in which the new Medical Colleges are being established are Virudhunagar, Namakkal, The Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram and Krishnagiri.

Mod will also launch the new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) in Chennai. The new campus is fully funded by the Union Government and is built at a cost of Rs 24 Crore.

An autonomous organization under the Union Ministry of Education, CICT is contributing to the promotion of classical Tamil by pursuing research to establish the ancientness and uniqueness of Tamil language. It also aims to translate and publish ‘Thirukkural’ in various Indian as well as 100 foreign languages.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Fisheries, Dairying and Animal Husbandry Dr L Murugan has thanked PM for setting up new medical colleges. “PM Modi gives priority to promoting Thirukkural wherever he goes and he makes it a point to quote Thirukkural in his speeches. I express my sincere gratitude to the PM for 11 medical colleges to Tamil Nadu and the new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai," Dr Murugan said in a video message.

