PM to Lay Foundation Stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, today, January 2, at around 1 pm. The sports university will have bachelor’s degrees in several sports, master’s degrees, MPhil as well as PhD.

It will be equipped with state-of-the-art sports infrastructure that includes hockey, football, basketball grounds, volleyball, handball and kabaddi, lawn tennis court, gymnasium hall, swimming pool, a synthetic running stadium, and swimming pool.

The university is being established in the Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town in Meerut. It has built at an estimated cost of about Rs 700 crore. Further, it will have the capacity to train 1,080 sportspersons including 540 female and 540 male sportspersons.

The university will also house facilities for shooting, squash, gymnastics, weightlifting, archery, canoeing, and kayaking. It will also have a synthetic running stadium, a multipurpose hall, and a cycling velodrome.

Establishing world-class sports infrastructure and inculcating sporting culture has been one of the key areas of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The establishment of this university at Meerut will be a major step towards fulfilling this vision of PM Modi.

On January 5, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for a medical college in Kapurthala. The ceremony will be done in a virtual manner during his visit to Ferozepur. Built at a cost of Rs 325 crore, it is spread over 24 acres. It would come up on the bypass road adjoining the local civil hospital and would be ready by 2024.

