PM YUVA 2.0: Hunt for Next Young Author Begins, Winners to get Mentorship, Monthly Stipend of Rs 50,000

The Ministry of Education along with the National Book Trust has launched PM-YUVA 2.0 Mentorship Scheme 2.0 to train young and budding authors below 30 years of age for the Year 2022-23 with the National Book Trust, India, as the implementing agency.

The Theme of PM-YUVA 2.0 is Democracy (Institutions, Events, People, and Constitutional Values)

The scheme will help to develop a stream of writers who can write on various facets of Democracy in India encompassing the past, present and future. Besides, the scheme will also provide a window to the aspiring youth to articulate themselves and present a comprehensive outlook of Indian democratic values at domestic as well as international platforms.

Read | Education Ministry Launches PM Modi’s Young Authors Mentoring Scheme YUVA 2.0

Advertisement

An Online contest has been organised from 2nd October to 30th November 2022 to select authors under the scheme. There is a provision for payment of a Scholarship of Rs 50,000 per month for six months to be paid to each of the selected 75 authors. National Book Trust will publish the books produced by young authors as part of the Mentorship Scheme.

Selection Procedure of Young Authors:

- A total of 75 authors will be selected through an All India Contest to be conducted through- www.nbtindia.gov.in

- The selection will be made by a Committee to be constituted by NBT.

- The Scheme was launched on 2 October 2022.

- The Contest Period will be from 2nd October – 30th November 2022.

- The contestants will be asked to submit a manuscript of 5000 words to judge their suitability to develop as a proper book under the Mentorship Scheme.

Advertisement

- The Evaluation Period of the Proposals will be from 1st December 2022- 31st January 2023

- The Meeting of the National Jury will be on 15- 16 February 2023

- The names of selected authors will be announced on 28 February 2023

- The Mentorship duration would be from 1st March 2023- 31st August 2023

- The Publication of the First set of books will be on 2nd October 2023

Advertisement

This scheme will ensure creation of a pool of authors in Indian languages as well as English who are ready to express themselves and project India on any international platform, as well as it will help in projecting Indian culture and literature globally.

India being the third largest publisher of books in the world, this scheme will give a boost to the Indian publishing industry, by bringing in new generation of authors writing for national and international audience.

Read all the Latest Education News here