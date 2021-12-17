Police Launch Probe into Alleged Leak of Exam Paper for Recruitment to Govt Posts

The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) on Wednesday said the state police have formed 15 teams to conduct a probe into the allegations of leak of a question paper before the exam for the recruitment of government head clerks. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had claimed the question paper was leaked prior to the exam held on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference in Gandhinagar over the issue on Wednesday, GSSSB Chairman Asit Vora said the board, which conducted the test, has so far not found any credible evidence to prove the paper was leaked before the exam. The written exam for the recruitment of 186 head clerks was held at different centres across Gujarat on Sunday, with nearly 88,000 aspirants appearing for the test, said Vora.

On Monday, Gujarat AAP unit’s youth wing functionary Yuvrajsinh Jadeja claimed the paper was leaked prior to the exam from Sabarkantha district. As a proof, he had shared a photograph of a notebook page having handwritten answers of some of the questions asked in the exam. According to Vora, the photograph was clicked and circulated on WhatsApp after the exam was over.

“We still do not have any credible and authentic evidence to establish the paper was leaked before the exam. That WhatsApp photo was taken and circulated after the exam. There is no proof which establishes it was leaked before the exam. The board will file an FIR if we find any concrete proof," Vora said. Before talking to reporters, Vora held a meeting with Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi and top police officials at the secretariat over the issue and provided necessary details to help the police in conducting a probe into the matter.

According to Vora, the written exam was held peacefully on Sunday and there was not a single complaint of any wrongdoing. “Till now, we have not received a single complaint from anyone about the paper leak. We spoke to several candidates and all of them had told us that they did not face any issue. Yet, taking cognisance of media reports, we have urged the police to conduct a probe. I have been informed that 15 police teams are deployed to conduct the inquiry," the official said.

