Postpone GATE 2022 Demand Candidates, Concern Over Travel Restriction, Omicron

The exam is Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) scheduled to be conducted from February 5 to 13, however amidst the rising COVID cases, thousands of candidates who are going to appear for the GATE 2022 are demanding postponement of the exam. Many took to Twitter and used #postponegate2022 demanding the authorities to postpend the national-level exam, in the wake of current situations caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Urging the officials for the deferment of the exam, the candidate have expressed concerns over difficulties in travelling and reaching the exam center due to restrictions imposed by authorities in wake of a third wave of Covid-19.

Earlier, more than 24,000 GATE exam aspirants had started an online petition demanding deferment of the entrance test.

“With the current third wave, COVID-19 due to its new variant Omicron has spread severely in several states, cities. Several studies including one done by IIT Kanpur predict that the peak of the 3rd wave is expected in early February and the wave will end by April. Therefore the peak is most likely to coincide with the usual exam dates of GATE," stated the petitioners.

They added, “If the exam dates are not postponed, the candidates appearing for GATE 2022 run an imminent risk of getting infected and spreading it thereby getting threat to their life as well as their family member’s lives."

After signing an online petition, now candidates are demanding the postponement of GATE 2022 through Twitter hashtags. Candidates have tagged Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Education Ministry and IIT Kharagpur Director Virendra K Tiware in their tweets. Here are a few of them,

The candidates’ demands for postponement of the GATE 2022 examination has come at a time when India has been reporting over 3 lakh new Covid-19 cases in a day for the last two days.

Earlier, the IIT Kharagpur, the exam conducting body, had deferred the release of admit cards twice saying that it is reviewing the Covid-19 situation across the country before issuing admit cards. Now, IIT Kharagpur, has released the admit card last week.

GATE 2022 will be held a three-hour per exam featuring multiple-choice, multiple select questions, and numerical answer type questions. While some questions will carry one mark, others will carry two marks. In MSQ and NAT questions, there will be no negative marking, however, for the MCQ section, one-third of the marks allotted to the question will be deducted for a wrong answer.

GATE 2022 qualified candidates will be eligible to seek admission to MTech courses in IITs, IISER as well as seek jobs in PSUs based on their score and subsequent interview rounds. GATE score is valid for three years from the date of result declaration.

