Postpone NEET 2022, Demand Over 10,000 Aspirants in Letter to NTA

Ahead of the National National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) over 10,000 MBBS aspirants have written to the National Testing Agency (NTA) demanding that the undergraduate medical entrance exam be postponed. The MBBS aspirants are making these demands as they claim that the scheduled date of NEET is too close to other competitive exams. The crucial medical exam is scheduled to be held on July 17 this year. Meanwhile, many students also took to Twitter raising same demands.

In the letter, the aspirants highlighted that the date for this year’s NEET were announced, will the counselling for last year’s exam is yet to be get over. “Many NEET aspirants and droppers from 2021 waited till the mop-up round of NEET 2021 counselling in the hope of getting a medical seat but didn’t get one. The mop up round ended in the first week of April… in many states, state counselling is not finished till now.

Advertisement

Read | NEET 2022: Why is Tamil Nadu Govt Against National Exam? How Did it Turn Into a ‘People’s Movement’?

“This year, many students could not calculate their percentage of getting a seat due to the changed reservation policy in NEET 2021 counselling and suddenly after three days, NTA announced on April 6 that NEET 2022 will be conducted on 17 July 2022," the letter read.

Stating that many droppers and freshers will not get enough time to prepare for NEET and will likely not able to sit for the NEET, aspirants demand officials to postpend the dates.

“Also, CUET is scheduled for 1st and 2nd weeks of July and JEE mains second attempt is scheduled from 21 July 2022. In between NEET on 17 July will be a great burden for students," read the letter.

Advertisement

Read | NEET 2022 Applications Closing Soon; Know Major Changes This Year

“Pursuing MBBS is a dream of lakhs of students and the emotions of their parents and teachers are connected therewith. But due to this declaration of premature dates, they are starting to give up on their dreams. Please allocate them an adequate amount of time so that they can prepare well for the exam," the letter stated.

Amidst this scores of students have also taken to Twitter to raise these demands.

Advertisement

Even though the NTA has not postponed the exam yet, it has shifted the application deadline for the medical entrance exam further twice. This year, the NEET will not have any upper age limit further fr BSc nursing course too, the NEET score will be applicable.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.