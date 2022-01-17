Postpone NEET PG 2022, Demand Aspirants as Dates Clash with Counselling Process

Aspirants of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2022 are demanding postponement of the exams as the counselling process of NEET PG 2021 is clashing with this year’s exam. The students are demanding a gap between the exam and the counselling process so that those who do not get a seat during the counselling can appear for the NEET PG 2022.

As per the existing schedule, NEET PG 2022 will be held on March 12 and the last date to join medical colleges after the NEET PG counselling stray round is March 16. Taking to Twitter with the hashtag #Postponeneetpg2022, students have now put forth their grievances. "

People who are border ranks still can not predict if they will be selected or to study with two different ends. Please consider students mental health and please postpone the exam till May-June, wrote Twitter one user.

Earlier, a circular claiming that NEET PG counselling has been postponed was doing rounds on social media platforms. The decision to defer the exam dates has been taken in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation and the threat of a possible third wave, claimed the circular. The notice was fake and the government had issued an advisory later debunking the misinformation.

“Any student above 20k rank have to attend National counselling followed by state counseling, all this will disturb last 2 months crucial preparation for Neet PG 2022," wrote another.

Meanwhile, the registration process for the NEET PG counselling 2021 will end today. The Medical Counselling Commission (MCC) began the counselling after the Supreme Court’s nod to start the process with the existing quota limit of 10 per cent for EWS candidates, and 27 per cent for OBC. As many as four counselling rounds will be held to fill up the PG seats in the medical colleges. The counselling process began after a gap of one year and multiple protests conducted by resident doctors addressing the shortage of doctors in the country.

