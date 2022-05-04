Postpone NEET PG, Plea Filed in Supreme Court by Aspirants

The All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) have moved the Supreme Court seeking postponement of the National Eligibility Entrance Test for postgraduate (NEET) PG 2022. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 21. Taking to Twitter, advocate Sandeep S Tiwari informed about the petition.

“On behalf of All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) we have moved Supreme Court of India against scheduled examination of NEET -PG 2022 dated 21st May, 2022. The aspirants raised own grievances due to mismatch / clashing of dates in ongoing counselling for NEET-PG 2021," tweeted Tiwari. (sic)

Several aspirants of NEET PG have been demanding the postponement of the exam due to the delay in NEET PG 2021 counselling process. The postponement in the counselling process leaves little time for students to prepare for the entrance exam. Further, they have said that conducting the exam would make around 5,000 medical interns, who served during the Covid-19 pandemic as Covid warriors, ineligible to appear for the exam.

Recently, AIMSA had written a letter to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare requesting to postpone the NEET PG 2022 by 8 to 10 weeks. In the letter, it had said that since the counselling process of 2021 is still underway and will be over by May 3, students are in a dilemma now. The delayed counseling process, claimed the students have put them in “uncertainty."

“Students who are left with no seats but did not register due to being busy with counseling or who lost their seats during mop-up cancelation will require time to prepare as well as register for the exam. Allowing them time to raiser and squeeze them into the current schedule can be chaotic," the medical students’ body said in their letter.

