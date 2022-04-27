Postpone NEET UG to August, Medical Aspirants Start Online Petition

Claiming that the current dates of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) are causing a lot of stress to them, medical aspirants across India are seeking postponement of the entrance exam. Students want that the NEET UG 2022 should be held in August. After a series of online protests, a section of students has started an online petition seeking deferment.

" We are having to go through immense mental stress and pressure because we hardly have any time to prepare for the exam that will determine our future," reads the online petition. Within a few hours of being launched, it has already garnered over 1000 signatures supporting the cause.

“Counselling of NEET-UG 2021 has just ended in March and then NEET-UG 2022 is scheduled in July. How are we to revise such a vast syllabus in just 3 months? Moreover, other important exams like the Board Exams, CUCET, and JEE Mains are also scheduled around the same time. Imagine the trauma and pressure we students are having to go through with all these significant exams scheduled one after the other! Is this a fair decision?," the petitioner stated.

“The NEET-UG 2022 exam will determine the future of lakhs of Indian students, help us so that we can give our best!," it added.

NEET 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 17. The CBSE 12th exam concludes on June 15. Students claim that this gives them very less time to prepare. Further, for other entrances like JEE Main, dates have been postponed after protests that too when there are multiple attempts at the exam. For NEET, students claim that there is a single attempt, hence their demands should be heard too. Students have to take to social media platforms including, Twitter, to put forth their demands with the hashtags #postponeneetug2022, and #ReschduleNEETUG2022. Here’s what the students have to say:

