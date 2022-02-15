'Postpone RAS Mains' Aspirants Launch Online Campaign, Say Need More Time for Changed Syllabus

Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) aspirants have launched an online campaign demanding the postponement of the main exam. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is slated to conduct the mains exam on February 25 and 26, however, aspirants have been demanding extra time to prepare for the sudden change in syllabus.

Sharing their concerns using the hashtag ‘Postpone RAS Mains’ on social media, students said that the syllabus for RAS mains 2021 has been changed by over 50 per cent from the previous exams and there are not enough study materials available in the market for the preparation. Students demanded the exams should be postponed by at least two months from the current date.

Prior to the online campaign, several students showed their opposition through a physical protest outside the RPSC, Ajmer and Rajasthan University and demanded government intervention. The protest has also received the support of several political leaders who wrote to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot conveying students’ demands.

Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Rajasthan, Nagraj Meena, in his letter to Gehlot wrote that several candidates are first-time candidates and the change in the syllabus has derailed their preparation. Adding that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns only added to the trouble of RAS aspirants, Meena requested CM that the students be given adequate time for the exam preparation

Sharing video and photos of protests across the state, students affirmed their demand to postpone the RAS main exams

The RAS pre-exams were conducted on October 27 last year and were followed by result declaration on November 19, 2021. However, five days after the results, RPSC on November 24 announced a streak of changes in the main exams creating confusion among the aspirants. Students said that time given was not enough to prepare for such a big change in the syllabus and exam setups and RPSC should reschedule the exam to accommodate their demands. While concerns were being raised soon after the announcement of changes, state-wise protests began earlier this month.

