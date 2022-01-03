Postpone UPSC Civil Services Main Exam, Candidates Demand Amid Spike in Covid Cases

Candidates who are set to appear for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam mains have been demanding postponement of the exams due to rising cases of Omicron. The exam is scheduled to begin on January 7. As many as 9,200 candidates have cleared the prelims exam and are slated to appear for the mains.

As per the students, the majority of the candidates have to travel to other cities to take the exams. Travelling amid high Covid-19 cases, staying at hotels will put their lives at risk, they claim.

>Also read| IFS Sadaf Choudhary, Who Secured 23rd Rank in UPSC, Shares Her Success Mantra

Advertisement

The aspirants have taken to Twitter to put forth their demands. “With the surge in covid cases & partial lockdown, please consider rescheduling the scheduled UPSC mains exams which stretch for 10 days duration. Many students need to travel to the nearest capital city to write exams, accommodation & travel concerning," said one Twitter user.

“People appearing for #upscmains have to travel to cities which are currently well infected with covid. Even it’s not clear whether the hotels where people are going to stay will not be shut due to covid restrictions. This will create an unequal level playing for such candidates," wrote another.

Advertisement

>Read| UPSC Civil Services Interview: Weird Questions Asked & How Candidates Replied

The UPSC CSE Main will be held on January 7, 8, 9, 15, and 16. The UPSC mains will consist of a total of nine papers out of which two are for qualifying (A and B) and seven others are for merit. Those selected in the main round will be called for a personal interview.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.